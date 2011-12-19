The Worst Dressed Stars of 2011
Even the most stylish stars experience the rare fashion fail, but in 2011, some celebs seemed to get it wrong more often than not.
In addition to stepping out sans pants, Christina Aguilera got slammed for wearing a too-tight bandage dress at the 2011 American Music Awards. PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore last night!
Vanessa Hudgens hit a movie premiere in a dress the Fashion Police described as a "formal Snuggie," and raised eyebrows when she hit up a Los Angeles gas station in teeny ripped denim shorts and racy, over-the-knee leather boots Sept. 22.
In the video above Us Weekly editors Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz reveal all the stars on the worst dressed list this year. Tell Us: Who do you think was the worst dressed in 2011?
