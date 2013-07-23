DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) -- The 1980s band Flock of Seagulls says someone flew off with $70,000 of its equipment during a Southern California gig.

Frontman Mike Score tells the Los Angeles Daily News that someone stole the band's rented van at around 2 a.m. Sunday from the Comfort Inn in Downey.

Hotel video recorded the theft. Score believes the band was followed from a Saturday night show in Bellflower.

Score says the stolen gear included stage clothing, guitars, drums, a keyboard and hard drives containing the songs for his first solo album -- 18 months of work gone.

The band used rented equipment to perform at another show Sunday and is leaving for London to continue its tour.

Flock of Seagulls is best known for its 1982 hit "I Ran (So Far Away)."