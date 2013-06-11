Tia Mowry has a few choice words for anyone who thinks they just can't cut the (bacon) fat: "Don't knock it until you try it!"

The former child star (of '90s TV show "Sister, Sister," with twin sister Tamera) is the latest bold-faced name to show her support for PETA by stripping down -- though the actress kept herself modestly covered up in an apron made entirely of vegetables.

In the sexy shot, the 34-year-old actress shows off her long legs in nothing but an apron created out of leafy greens, an apple in her hand and a saucy look on her face.

"I became a vegan and I was getting bullied a lot on Twitter about it," she explains in a behind-the-scenes video of why she chose to get involved. "I wanted to become a voice for my community ... I wanted to educate my culture about the benefits of becoming vegan."

Mowry, who is mom to 23-month-old son Cree with husband Cory Hardrict, adds that being a vegan has helped her to make "better and healthy choices" that transfer into other areas of her life as well -- especially now that she's raising a growing baby boy.

"Cree is almost 1 and time has definitely flung by," she told Us Weekly, during a visit to Us Weekly's NYC offices in April. "I'm like, 'Whoa, where has the time gone? He's not this tiny little newborn anymore!'"