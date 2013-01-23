NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Timberlake will appear in his first concert in more than four years the night before the Super Bowl.

Timberlake has signed on to perform during "DIRECTV Super Saturday Night," held Feb. 2 in New Orleans.

The singer recently released a new single, "Suit and Tie," featuring Jay-Z, and will release new album "The 20/20 Experience" later this year.

The invitation-only concert also features Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots as DJ and will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. It is co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS-TV.

The show will be held after DIRECTV's "Celebrity Beach Bowl," which features a performance by Pitbull.

___

Online:

http://justintimberlake.com