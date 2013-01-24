GENEVA (AP) — Tina Turner is on her way to becoming a Swiss citizen.

The American rock diva has lived in the Zurich suburb of Kuesnacht since the mid-1990s. The local Zuerichsee-Zeitung newspaper said on its website the local council announced its decision to grant the 73-year-old Turner citizenship in an official notice published in Friday's edition.

The decision still requires formal approval from cantonal (state) and federal authorities.