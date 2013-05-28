LONDON (AP) — Everyone's favorite literary singleton will return in a new novel entitled "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy."

Publishers revealed the title of Helen Fielding's forthcoming book on Tuesday.

It continues the comic saga of diary-writing Bridget's romantic and professional adventures.

The character, introduced to readers in two 1990s' novels, now must cope with an age of text messaging and social media.

Fielding said Bridget is older now and her "life has moved on. But, the question is, just how much?"

The previous books, "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason," sold 15 million copies between them and were adapted into movies starring Renee Zellweger.

The new book will be published Oct. 10 in Britain by Jonathan Cape, and Oct. 15 in the U.S. by Alfred A. Knopf.