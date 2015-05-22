The fate of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" is now unknown after network executives pulled all airings of the reality show in the wake of Josh Duggar's molestation confession.

TLC gave no indication of when the show would return, or even if it would return, after giving it the hook on May 22.

Advertisers are also starting to jump ship. A rep for General Mills, a major advertiser on TLC, told TMZ that have "already blacklisted the show and removed it from their company's current advertising schedule."

The news comes after TLC came under heavy criticism for running a Duggar marathon on the day that Josh admitted to the molesting several girls, including his sisters, as a teenager.

Stay tuned.