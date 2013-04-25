Isabella Barrett is a mini mogul! The former Toddlers & Tiaras star has become quite wealthy at the tender age of 6. "I'm a millionaire!" she said during an Apr. 25 Good Morning America interview.

The pint-sized cutie made headlines in 2012 when she called rival Paisley Dickey a "hooker" for dressing up like Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman character during a pageant. Because of the controversy, Isabella's mother, Susanna, pulled her from the TLC reality show and made her quit the pageant circuit.

Isabella now has a popular reality show in Germany and fronts her own company, Glitzy Girl, which sells jewelry, lip gloss and velour hoodies. Part of the brand's proceeds benefit an anti-bullying campaign. "It's nice that we can customize things to really raise money to really raise awareness," said Susanna, who lies in Cranston, Rhode Island.

The self-proclaimed millionaire and her mother aren't sticking to a budget, either. Isabella owns more than 60 pairs of shoes and has her own pageant room worth more than $100,000. She once spent more than $1,000 on room service. "We ordered, like, ice cream and chocolate cake," Isabella said. "My daddy freaked out!"

During a recent trip to L.A., Isabella purchased 14 Juicy Couture track suits. "I bought so much stuff it wouldn't fit in the car," Isabella said on Good Morning America.

Susanna isn't worried about spoiling her daughter, given that Isabella "is educated, she's cultured and she speaks four languages." The stage mom added, "At the end of the day, it's perception. Some people buy some things for their kids that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I would never, that's a little extravagant.'"

Next up for Isabella: becoming a pop music superstar. She has already recorded the song "LOL" with fellow Toddlers & Tiaras star Eden Wood, and she plans to release her first solo single, "I'm Just a Kid," later this year.

