Tom Brady is erasing any doubt about which of her two superstar parents baby Vivian Lake will take after.

"She's going to be an athlete," the proud papa told the Boston Herald shortly after his daughter's birth late last week. "Whatever we would have had, I would have been happy. We've got two beautiful boys, now a girl. It's great."

On Sunday, Brady left parental duties to his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, taking sons Jack, 5, and Benjamin, 2, for a chilly stroll through Boston with pitbull Lua.

His parents later joined the happy family as Brady pushed Vivian's big brothers on the swings and showered them with kisses.

Jack is Brady's son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Married since 2009, The New England Patriots quarterback, 35, and Bundchen, 32, welcomed Vivian Lake into their growing brood on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Bundchen immediately took to Facebook to share the happy news alongside a precious photo of her hand wrapped around her daughter’s tiny fist.

"We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel," she wrote, thanking her fans and friends for their support.

Usually stoic Brady, meanwhile, couldn't resist expressing his own pride online as well.

"The birth of Vivian is a feeling like no other, better than any Super Bowl win," he tweeted Friday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Brady: New Daughter Vivian Is "Going to Be an Athlete"