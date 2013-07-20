SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Cruise was almost as excited to be at Comic-Con as fans were to see him.

The megastar came to the pop-culture festival Saturday for the first time to showcase his latest film, "Edge of Tomorrow."

In the dark story set in the near future, Cruise's character is forced to become a metal-clad soldier. Emily Blunt and Bill Paxton also star, and both appeared with Cruise inside the San Diego Convention Center's largest hall.

Cruise told the crowd that he's always wanted to come to Comic-Con and was especially eager to see convention-goers' colorful costumes.

He said his greatest aspiration is to entertain, and he called it a dream and an honor.

"Edge of Tomorrow" is set for release next summer.