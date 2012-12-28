Tom Cruise did enjoy an evening of dancing with Cynthia Jorge -- but it was not a date.

A source tells Us Weekly that Cruise's night out last week at NYC hotspot Le Baron with Jorge, the manager of downtown eatery Beauty & Essex, was "completely innocent."

"She met up with him after she got off work," the source tells Us. "She loves to dance, so they ended up meeting up later at Le Baron."

And the casual night out happened to include hitting the dance floor at Le Baron. "He had a lot of friends with him," says the source. "It was just a fun night out."

After Cruise, 50, ended his five-year marriage to Katie Holmes in late June, he was rumored to be dating actress Cameron Diaz in September.

"It's false," his rep said of the reports. "They are friends."

Since his divorce, Cruise has been focused on co-parenting his daughter Suri, 6, with Holmes. His ex-wife had Suri over Christmas with her family in her hometown of Toledo, Ohio. But by Dec. 26, Holmes was back in New York to perform on Broadway's Dead Accounts, while Suri spent time with her father, a source told Us.

Sadly, on Dec. 28 the show announced they will be closing seven weeks ahead of schedule on Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise's Night Out With New Girl Cynthia Jorge Was Not a Date