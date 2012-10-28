NEW YORK (AP) -- The Weather Channel is keeping a round-the-clock vigil for the approaching megastorm and the tone of meteorologists is turning more ominous with building evidence that their forecasts will come true.

The network has been covering the superstorm threatening the eastern third of the United States nonstop since Friday. The Weather Channel prepared Sunday to live-stream its coverage online so people without power could follow Hurricane Sandy and its collision course with two other weather systems on their mobile devices.

Other news networks mixed hurricane coverage with other news more than a day before the storm is expected to make landfall.

The Weather Channel sent a message via Twitter calling the superstorm "an extraordinary storm, an extremely serious threat" and urged followers to re-tweet it.