SINGAPORE (AP) — For a director and actor who have worked together for about two decades, there did not seem to be much chemistry between Wong Kar-wai and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai at a news conference promoting their new movie "The Grandmaster."

Wong kept his arms folded for much of the time Wednesday and Leung did not look his way when Wong answered questions.

However, Leung dismissed rumors of tensions and unhappiness with his director over having some of his scenes from the movie cut.

"The Grandmaster," which reportedly took 17 years to complete, is Leung's seventh collaboration with Wong and recounts the life story of Chinese martial arts legend Ip Man, famous for having trained Bruce Lee.