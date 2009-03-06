EPIC bar brawl!

According to Us Weekly, Brody Jenner and "Girls Gone Wild" CEO Joe Francis got into a fight at LA club My House Wednesday night. It's that magical, one-of-a-kind Hollywood fight, where no matter who loses, everyone wins.

The fight reportedly began after Francis accidentally hit Brody's girlfriend in the head. After exchanging some heated words, a bro-down ensued (and not the tender, sensitive kind depicted on Brody's "Bromance").

While we weren't at the scene, we can imagine it went down something like this --

Joe Francis, distracted by a top-heavy USC sorority girl, knocks into Brody's girlfriend.

Brody: DUDE! That's my woman's HEAD!

Joe: Woah! My mistake. We both like boobs, we can work this out!

Brody: That's true- but bro! (he devolves into a series of expletives intermingled with the words "Bro" and "Dude")

And that's when the man-claws came out!

A witness at the club said, "Security dragged Francis out. Joe hit Jayde and was making death threats against Brody. Brody filed a police report."

Joe Francis made an exclusive statement to Us, saying "I went to give Brody a hug, and I guess my elbow accidentally bumped the back of his girlfriend's head. I didn't even know that happened until this morning."

Francis goes on to say, "I was shocked. Brody and I are longtime friends. I think he was a little drunk, and he started yelling at me, but it's all okay. He was angry. Brody's girlfriend is the type of girl that gets off creating drama. She was winding him up. There was no physical altercation. I would never threaten to beat him up and I would never get in a fight. The whole thing was 20 seconds."

It's just too bad Spencer Pratt wasn't on hand to make this a Royal Tool Rumble.