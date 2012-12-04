With four kids under the age of six at home, Tori Spelling's household frequently gets a little crazy. But as the busy mom explains, she hasn't necessarily ruled out the possibility of adding to her brood.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, I always thought two, that's what I grew up with. I never dreamed I would have four," Spelling, 39, told Access Hollywood Live's Billy Bush and Kit Hoover. "I think my resolution for this year is to stop having kids," The Mistle-Tones actress said with a chuckle. Really? "For this year," she clarified.

Speaking to the women of The Talk, Spelling said she saw her family's dynamic change drastically when she gave birth to son Finn three months ago. "It has put us over the edge. They're 10 months apart, Hattie and Finn," she explained of her two youngest children. "It got a little crazy going from three to four. It's basically like having twins at home. It's overwhelming."

To let her hair down, Spelling enjoyed a recent date night with husband Dean McDermott -- her first since Finn's birth -- and recounted the raucous events on her ediTORIal blog.

On The Talk, cohost Julie Chen summed up Spelling's night out at a friend's wedding. "You drank too much, did the "Gangnam Style" dance -- and smashed a floral arrangement," she recounted, before Spelling clarified that she only wrecked the roses, not the vase. What's more, Spelling kissed a girlfriend in what she called "mom-on-mom action."

The actress reasoned that her wild behavior was the result of her outlandish alter-ego, whom she calls Teri. "The wedding weekend was incredible, sans the puke sesh," the mom said. "It was so good to see my old friend Teri come out to play. I have a feeling we won't be seeing her again for quite some time."

