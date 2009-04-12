Entertainment Tonight -- Tori Spelling says any so-called feud between her and her mother Candy is greatly exaggerated.

"It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked," Tori tells People. "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed."

Recently, Candy claimed she has been cut off from her grandchildren, telling "20/20" co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas that she has never met Tori's youngest, 10-month-old Stella.

"I, in no way, cut her off," Tori counters. "She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives." She adds that their last contact was an email exchange while she was pregnant with Stella. "She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she would love to see her grandchildren, she should really make an effort to reach out and see them."

Tori's new book, Mommywood, is in stores tomorrow.