Here come … the Guncles! Bill Horn and Scout Masterson, Tori Spelling's close friends and regulars on her reality show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, legally married on Wednesday, July 3, the happy couple confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. They add that they were joined by a small group of friends and family, including their 3-year-old daughter Simone, Masterson's mom, and Tiffani Thiessen, her husband Brady Smith, and their daughter Harper.

"After being a couple for over a decade, we're THRILLED to share the news that we were LEGALLY married today!" the pair tells Us. "It's such a special day for our family and all LGBT families out there who now have the legal right to marriage."

Indeed, the couple's happy news come just days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared The Defense of Marriage Act "unconstitutional" and gave legally married same-sex couples the same federal rights as heterosexual couples on Wednesday, June 2.

"So this is what equality feels like. So tingly!" Horn tweeted on July 3 after tying the knot at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles, Calif., where he said he felt like Sex & The City's "Carrie Bradshaw."

Horn, 41, and Masterson, 38, adopted their daughter, Simone Masterson-Horn, in June 2010. They had a commitment ceremony in May 2009 at a Palm Springs, Calif., wedding planned by Spelling, 40, for the show in a episode titled "Here Come The Grooms."

"From the time we started planning until the time the wedding date arrived -- marriage was illegal again in California and we missed our window of opportunity," Masterson explains to Us of the 2010 event. "So we had a commitment ceremony instead of wedding."

In July 2010, the Guncles launched GunclesOnline.com, a site that features news about their family, parenting tips, recipes, and new baby products. In November 2011, they also launched Hold My Hand, an adoption mentoring service.

