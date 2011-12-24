Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow -- even in the Sunshine State!

Last year, Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, posted this photo to Twitter on Christmas Eve, showing off the special, pre-Christmas treat he gave his kids.

"Some dudes 'make it rain,'" he tweeted at the time. "I make it SNOW. ha! Happy Holidays! Merry Xmas! Enjoy your loved ones."

The West Coast snow bunnies featured in the photo are his children with Shanna Moakler, Landon, 8, and Alabama, who turned 6 on Dec. 24.

The snow returned this year for the lucky tots, according to Moakler, who tweeted, "My babies daddy made it snow! Sledding w/ the babes!," on Saturday.

Blink-182 released a new album, "Neighborhoods," in September of this year.