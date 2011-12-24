Travis Barker Gives His Kids a White Christmas
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow -- even in the Sunshine State!
RELATED: Celebs in the Holiday Spirit
Last year, Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, posted this photo to Twitter on Christmas Eve, showing off the special, pre-Christmas treat he gave his kids.
RELATED: Celebrity Holiday Traditions
"Some dudes 'make it rain,'" he tweeted at the time. "I make it SNOW. ha! Happy Holidays! Merry Xmas! Enjoy your loved ones."
RELATED: Celebritweets: Holiday Edition
The West Coast snow bunnies featured in the photo are his children with Shanna Moakler, Landon, 8, and Alabama, who turned 6 on Dec. 24.
The snow returned this year for the lucky tots, according to Moakler, who tweeted, "My babies daddy made it snow! Sledding w/ the babes!," on Saturday.
Blink-182 released a new album, "Neighborhoods," in September of this year.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 23 hours ago See which stars are turning 60 in 2018