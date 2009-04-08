After welcoming baby welcoming baby Blakesley Grace last Friday, Trista Sutter says she's done having kids.

The former Bachelorette star -- who is also mom to Max, 20 months, with husband Ryan -- has signed up for a permanent birth control procedure called Essure, the company's rep confirms to Usmagazine.com.

"Now that we have the two healthy children we always dreamed of, Ryan and I have decided that our family is the perfect size, and we want to devote our time and energy to them," says Sutter, who has suffered birth complications, including gestational diabetes and preeclampsia.

Essure is a minimally-invasive procedure performed in a doctor's office in about 10 minutes, the rep explains to Us. Small, flexible micro-inserts are placed within a woman's fallopian tubes through the cervix without incisions. Over the next three months, the body forms a natural barrier around the micro-inserts to prevent sperm from reaching the egg. The procedure -- which 250,000 women have undergone -- is 99.8 percent effective.

"It's a safer, nicer way to go about a permanent birth control," the rep says, adding that Sutter will probably have the procedure this June.

Adds Sutter: "After looking at all my options I realized that Essure is the best fit for me and my lifestyle. I like it because the procedure can be performed in my doctors office without general anesthesia, and the quick recovery means I can get back to my life and my family right away."

Blakesley Grace, who was delivered via C-section, weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

"She's a cute little baby with a full head of dark hair," a family member says in the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands today.

