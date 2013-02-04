LONDON (AP) — Rock star Reg Presley, lead singer of the Troggs on hit songs including "Wild Thing," has died. He was 71.

Presley's death after a year-long bout with lung cancer was announced late Monday night by friend and publicist Keith Altham on his Facebook page.

Altham said his "old pal" died at his home with his family and friends at his side.

Presley had recently retired because of his health problems.

He is remembered for the band's breakthrough garage band hits, also including "Love is All Around" and "With a Girl Like You."

Presley founded the Troggs in the 1960s.