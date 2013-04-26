Life imitated art, and vice-versa, when soap star Tuc Watkins joined the cast of Desperate Housewives in 2007. As Susan Delfino's neighbor Bob Hunter, Watkins played one-half of a gay couple (with Kevin Rahm) who wanted to adopt a baby. The storyline hit close to home for the One Life to Live actor; unbeknownst to fans, he was going through a similar experience in real life.

PHOTOS: Out and proud celebs

Speaking with Marie Osmond in a new interview airing Monday, April 29, on Osmond's Hallmark Channel talk show Marie, Watkins reveals publicly for the first time that he's gay. But the bigger news is that he recently welcomed twin sons via surrogate.

The proud single dad tells Osmond that he's dreamt of being a father for a long time. And this year, that dream came true. Now 4 months old, twins Catchen and Curtis are just starting to giggle, which Watkins says "makes all those midnight feedings totally worth it."

PHOTOS: Stars' soap opera beginnings

"A lot of people at some point in their lives think, 'Am I going to be a parent? Do I want to be a parent?'" he explains. "And when I was young, I knew three things: I knew I was gay, I knew one day I was gonna be a dad, and I knew that Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was going to be the best movie of all time."

PHOTOS: Dads on duty

"So far," he quips, "I've been right about all three."

Watkins is set to reprise his One Life to Live role as David Vickers when the soap reboots online on April 29. Beginning next week, new episodes of the former ABC soap will be available on Hulu and iTunes.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tuc Watkins, One Life to Live Star, Comes Out as Gay, Reveals He's a Single Dad to Twins