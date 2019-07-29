Biggest TV news for July 2019

2019 Emmy nominations announced

"Game of Thrones" is the top contender at the 2019 Emmy Awards. The HBO series racked up 32 nominations, breaking the record for the most nominations earned by a single series in a single year, according to the TV Academy's announcement on July 16. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Chernobyl," "Barry," "Fosse/Verdon," "When They See Us" and "Saturday Night Live" were some the other major nominees, while "The Big Bang Theory" failed to earn a single nomination for its final season. The Emmys air on Sept. 22.

