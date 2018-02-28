New characters you need to know on Season 7 of 'Once Upon a Time'
Believe it or not, the return of the seventh (and final!) season of "Once Upon a Time" is on its way. The hit ABC show went through a soft reboot for its newest season, and many of the characters we know and love are no longer on the show. But don't worry -- the new characters are just as watchable! In celebration of the return of "Once Upon a Time" on March 2, 2018, Wonderwall.com has all the deets on the changes and characters. Keep reading to see who's who on "Once" now...
Believe it or not, the return of the seventh (and final!) season of "Once Upon a Time" is on its way. The hit ABC show went through a soft reboot for its newest season, and many of the characters we know and love are no longer on the show. But don't worry -- the new characters are just as watchable! In celebration of the return of "Once Upon a Time" on March 2, 2018, Wonderwall.com has all the deets on the changes and characters. Keep reading to see who's who on "Once" now...