Celebs Revealed

A guide to the cast of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'

James Dimmock/NBC 1 / 14

NBC has released some amazing and some not-so-amazing TV musicals (we're looking at you, "Peter Pan") over the past few years. The network's latest offering, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," seems to have all the elements to become a true hit: vibrant sets, great source material and talented performers. In celebration of its Easter Sunday premiere on April 1, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stellar "Superstar" cast. Keep reading to find out who's playing who on "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

RELATED: Best musical TV shows

Up NextYoung Black Hollywood
James Dimmock/NBC 1 / 14

NBC has released some amazing and some not-so-amazing TV musicals (we're looking at you, "Peter Pan") over the past few years. The network's latest offering, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," seems to have all the elements to become a true hit: vibrant sets, great source material and talented performers. In celebration of its Easter Sunday premiere on April 1, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stellar "Superstar" cast. Keep reading to find out who's playing who on "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

RELATED: Best musical TV shows

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries