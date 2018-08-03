ICYMI: The week in TV for July 29-Aug. 4

Former WWE wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler died of an apparent suicide at age 46

Former WWE wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler -- the son of wrestling legend Jerry Lawler -- was pronounced dead at a medical center in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 29. He was 46 years old. Lawler, who was known as Grandmaster Sexay and wrestled with the tag team Too Cool, hanged himself in a jail cell, where he'd been held for about three weeks following a DUI arrest.

