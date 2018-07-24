Hottest movie and TV stars of the summer

With temperatures soaring, it's only fair that Hollywood keeps things just as hot! Summer 2018 has been full of fabulous television offerings and blockbuster flicks, and Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best looking stars in the bunch! First up is the resident hunk from "Crazy Rich Asians," Henry Golding! We're counting down the days until the movie hits theaters on Aug. 15... and we'd be lying if we didn't admit it's mainly because of Henry! The gorgeous British-Malaysian actor started his career as a travel host, making him a newcomer to both the big screen and our crush list. Keep reading for even more movie and TV eye candy this season...

