ICYMI: The week in TV for June 3-9

Sara Gilbert supports ABC's decision to cancel "Roseanne," pitches spinoff centered around her character

On the June 4 episode of "The Talk," Sara Gilbert addressed ABC's decision to cancel the "Roseanne" revival following star Roseanne Barr's racist Valerie Jarrett tweet: "This has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this," said the actress, who also executive produced the revival. "I will say I'm proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made," she continued. The following day, Variety reported that Gilbert and two fellow "Roseanne" executive producers met with Channing Dungey, the president of entertainment at ABC, to pitch a spinoff centered around her on-screen alter ego, Darlene. Co-stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, as well as showrunner Bruce Helford and most of the "Roseanne" revival writing staff, would reportedly return for the project if ABC gives it the greenlight. According to Variety, the new show could debut as early as November. But a major roadblock to the plan is the fact that because Barr created the original iteration of the sitcom, she has a stake in any spinoffs -- ABC is reportedly opposed to any deals that would see her benefit financially from the network.

