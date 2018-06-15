ICYMI: The week in TV for June 10-16

"The Goldbergs" actor Jackson Odell dead at age 20

Actor and singer-songwriter Jackson Odell, who portrayed Ari Caldwell on "The Goldbergs," was found dead at a sober living home in Los Angeles on June 8. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of his death, and there were no signs of foul play. The 20 year old's cause of death is pending an autopsy. The former child actor popped up on episodes of "Private Practice," "iCarly" and "Modern Family," appeared in 2011's "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer" and wrote several songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 country-music drama "Forever Your Girl," including Lauren Alaina's "Wings of an Angel."

