ICYMI: The week in TV news for April 5-11, 2020

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic signs on for new TV show

Page Six reported on April 6 that "Tiger King" star Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- the big cat breeder and zookeeper known as Joe Exotic -- recently signed on to participate in an upcoming Investigation Discovery series that will "take a deeper dive" into the disappearance of Carole Baskin's first husband, Jack "Don" Lewis. According to Entertainment Weekly, although the show will be titled "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic," it will focus on his nemesis and her late husband, showing "the investigation you didn't get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown." Joe has accused the animal rights activist of being involved in Don's death. Meanwhile, on April 12, Netflix will debut a special eighth episode of "Tiger King" titled "The Tiger King and I." The Joel McHale-hosted aftershow will feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Kelci "Saff" Saffery, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

