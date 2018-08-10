ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 5-11

"The Facts of Life" star Charlotte Rae dead at 92

Charlotte Rae, who portrayed housemother Edna Garrett on "The Facts of Life" from 1978 to 1984, died at 92 at her home in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Though no cause of death was given when her representatives confirmed the news, the actress revealed in April 2017 that she'd been diagnosed with bone cancer. She'd previously beaten pancreatic cancer with the help of chemotherapy.

