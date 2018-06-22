Stars who had to work together after they split

Would you want to work with your ex after a breakup? Celebrities often fall for their co-stars and, when those relationships don't work out, sometimes even have to continue to act alongside one another. In anticipation of the "Preacher" Season 3 premiere on June 24, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at former couples who had to work together after splitting up, starting with Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper. The Irish actress and the English actor, who play a couple on "Preacher," dated for eight years before news of their breakup made headlines in April 2018. Though their romance ran its course, multiple reports claimed the two remained friends in the wake of their parting. Keep reading to see which other stars had to work with their exes after breaking up...

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018