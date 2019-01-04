ICYMI: The week in TV for Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Kal Penn and Sean Astin cast on final season of "The Big Bang Theory"
Kal Penn and Sean Astin are set to star as a pair of physicists who accidentally confirm Sheldon and Amy's super-asymmetry theory -- previously thought to have been disproven by a Russian paper -- on an upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory." The CBS sitcom is currently in its 12th and final season.
