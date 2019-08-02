ICYMI: The week in TV for July 28-Aug. 3, 2019

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is reportedly cancelled

During an interview with The Daily Telegraph that hit the Internet in late July, Shanina Shaik confirmed rumors that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- which launched in 1995 and has taken place every year since with the exception of 2004 -- "won't be happening this year." Said the 28-year-old beauty, who's walked in the televised runway special several times since 2011, "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an Angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about. I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world." In May, The New York Times reported that the 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show would not air on network television -- as it has every year since 2001. At the time, CNBC reported that the company was "rethinking" the annual production in favor of "a new kind of event."

RELATED: Victoria's Secret models: Where are they now?