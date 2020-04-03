ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV news for March 29 - April 4, 2020

TVLine reported on March 27 that season 16 of "Grey's Anatomy" will now end on April 9. ABC shut down production of the medical drama in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season was originally set to include 25 episodes, but only 21 episodes are complete. It's unclear what will become of the remaining four episodes.

