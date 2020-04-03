ICYMI: The week in TV news for March 29 - April 4, 2020

"Grey's Anatomy" sets early finale, scraps remaining season 16 episodes

TVLine reported on March 27 that season 16 of "Grey's Anatomy" will now end on April 9. ABC shut down production of the medical drama in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season was originally set to include 25 episodes, but only 21 episodes are complete. It's unclear what will become of the remaining four episodes.

