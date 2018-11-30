ICYMI: The week in TV for Nov. 25 - Dec. 1

Judge Judy tops list of highest paid TV hosts of 2018

Judge Judy Sheindlin topped Forbes' list of the highest paid TV hosts of 2018, which hit the Internet on Nov. 26. She reportedly took home an estimated $147 million before taxes between June 2017 and May 2018 -- thanks in part to a lucrative deal she signed with CBS in August 2017 for the rights to more than 5,000 episodes of her eponymous courtroom series. She also pockets $47 million a year for starring on "Judge Judy" and producing "Hot Bench." This is the first time Judge Judy has topped Forbes' list. Ellen DeGeneres ranked second with an estimated $87.5 million, Dr. Phil McGraw came in third with an estimated $77.5 million, Ryan Seacrest is fourth with an estimated $74 million and Steve Harvey rounded out the top five with an estimated $44 million.

