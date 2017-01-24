Our favorite nerds, dorks and geeks in pop culture

It's been five years since NBC's "Chuck" came to an end on Jan. 27, 2012. Zachary Levi starred on the action-comedy series as the titular computer service expert at an electronics store (think Best Buy) who's recruited by the CIA after the database for the CIA and the NSA is accidentally implanted in his brain. In honor of the anniversary of the show's conclusion, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of our favorite nerds in pop culture. Keep reading to check out more of our fave geeks, dorks, techies and smarty pants...

