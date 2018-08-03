Our favorite TV shows about fictional actors

The crime-dramedy "Carter" starring Jerry O'Connell, Sydney Poitier and Kristian Bruun premieres on WGN on Aug. 7, 2018. Jerry is Harley Carter, an actor who plays a detective on a hit Hollywood TV show -- at least until he retreats to his hometown after an embarrassing public meltdown. Things take a turn when Carter teams up with his police detective friend and use his acting skills to help her solve cases. In honor of the show's debut, Wonderwall.com is looking at all the best TV shows featuring real-life entertainers playing fictional actors. Keep reading for more...

