'The Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin: 10 things you need to know

It's almost time for another rose ceremony! The 14th season of "The Bachelorette" premieres on May 28, 2018, and Wonderwall.com is catching up with its star, Becca Kufrin. The lovely lady got her heart broken on the last season of "The Bachelor" but is once again ready for love. In celebration of her upcoming season, we're brushing up on all things Becca, starting with her Midwest roots. The 28 year old was born and raised in Prior Lake, Minnesota, and is proud of her traditional upbringing. Keep reading to learn some other fast facts about the newest star of "The Bachelorette"!

