'Ugly Betty' cast: Where are they now?

The halls of MODE magazine have long been empty. It's been 10 years since the "Ugly Betty" finale aired on April 14, 2010, and in honor of the show's anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the cast to find out what everyone has been up to since then. Keep reading to find out what the actors and actresses who made up the magazine's staff and the Suarez and Meade families are doing today...

RELATED: "ER" cast: Where are they now?