LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Twilight Saga" will need a bigger garage.

It was announced at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards that the supernatural film series has won 41 surfboard-shaped trophies since it launched in 2008, including awards earned this year for the penultimate installment, "Breaking Dawn — Part 1."

"Twilight" stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner picked up this year's batch of boards, as well as the ultimate choice award, the show's version of a lifetime achievement award.

Stewart was honored as the choice romance movie actress and as choice female summer movie star for "Snow White & the Huntsman." Other multiple winners included "The Hunger Games," Emma Stone, "The Vampire Diaries," Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Host Demi Lovato says 134 million votes were cast for the 14th annual awards.