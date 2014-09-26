NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Perry confirms he's going to be a dad.

Rumors have circulated that the 45-year-old Perry and girlfriend, Gelila Bekele, were expecting a child. But Perry had not made a public statement.

When asked about the prospects Friday at the opening night of the New York Film Festival, Perry responded cheerfully.

"Good, good. We're good. Very happy. She's excited, I'm excited so we're very happy," Perry told The Associated Press.

Perry was walking the red carpet for his latest film, "Gone Girl," based on the best-selling novel.

Directed by David Fincher, the film also stars Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris and Rosamund Pike.

