LONDON (AP) — Workers at museums and galleries in Britain — including top tourist spots like the British Museum and the National Gallery — are going on strike.

The strikes, part of a campaign by members of a national civil service union, are over government cuts to pay, pensions and jobs.

London's National Gallery warned some of its galleries will be closed and some events will be canceled on Thursday.

The Public and Commercial Services Union said Wednesday that a one-day walkout on Friday will take place at attractions including the British Museum, the Natural History Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum. Other government arms including the Transport Department will also be affected on that day.

It said on Sunday, members working at English Heritage sites including Stonehenge will also walk out.