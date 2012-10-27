LONDON (AP) — British police investigating a sex abuse scandal surrounding late BBC television host Jimmy Savile say they have arrested another man connected to the case.

Metropolitan Police say they arrested a man in his 60s early Sunday morning at his London home, on suspicion of sexual offenses.

Police did not identify the man but British media including the BBC and Press Association reported he was Gary Glitter, a former rock musician and a convicted sex offender. Glitter's real name is Paul Gadd.

Police have said that hundreds of potential victims have come forward to allege sex abuse by Savile, who died at age 84 last year. Most allege abuse by Savile, but some said they were abused by Savile and others.