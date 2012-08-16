LONDON (AP) -- Britain has temporarily barred the export of an early painting by Pablo Picasso valued at 50 million pounds ($78 million) in a bid to keep it in the country and on public display.

"Child With a Dove" was painted in 1901 at the beginning of the Spanish artist's famous Blue Period.

The painting is privately owned, but has been on loan to British galleries for many years. Its owners have sought to sell it, but the government halted the sale Friday under laws allowing it to delay export of works judged to be national treasures.

Public museums and galleries have until Dec. 16 to come up with the money to buy the painting. It's doubtful whether any will be able to amass such a large sum.