LONDON (AP) — London's Tate Modern says it will stage the largest-ever exhibition of late works by Henri Matisse next year.

"Henri Matisse: the Cut-Outs" will be devoted to the colorful paper compositions the French artist created late in his career. The 120 works on show will include the 33 foot-long (10 meter-long) "Large Composition With Masks," loaned by the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

The London gallery also will mount retrospectives of the work of American pop artist Richard Hamilton, Russian abstract pioneer Kazimir Malevich and German painter and photographer Sigmar Polke.

Other 2014 exhibitions announced Friday by the Tate group of galleries include one devoted to British landscape master J.M.W. Turner at Tate Britain, and an exhibition of work by Dutch abstract artist Piet Mondrian at Tate Liverpool.