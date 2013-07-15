Uma Thurman celebrated Bastille Day in a very French way: with exposed cleavage, passionate kisses, cigarette breaks, and a yacht in St. Tropez! The swimsuit-clad 43-year-old actress seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her Sunday (July 15), as she relaxed in the sun with her financier beau Arpad Busson, 50.

Wearing a revealing white swimsuit with a plunging neckline, the Kill Bill star kicked back with her love sans kids, Maya, 14, Levon, 10 (both from her former marriage to Ethan Hawke), and Luna, 13 months (from her current relationship). With no children in sight, the couple engaged in some serious PDA, embracing and kissing on the boat; at one point, Busson even put his hands on her chest.

Thurman was also free to indulge in a cigarette, as she lit up while sunbathing. When the sun proved too hot, she and Busson both took a dip in the inviting water.

Thurman and Busson called off their engagement in 2009 but reunited in 2011 and then announced she was expecting in February 2012. Luna (full name: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson) was born five months later in July.

