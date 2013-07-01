UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. women's agency is teaming up with Academy Award-winner Geena Davis to support a global study analyzing the depiction and represention of women and girls in family film.

Lakshmi Puri, acting head of UN Women, says it will be the first international study undertaken on gender representation in film, an issue that influences how women and girls are perceived, their self-esteem, and relationships between the sexes.

Davis says the dearth of female characters of substance in the media means children are being taught that girls and women "don't take up half of the space in the world."

UN Women said the study will examine the top-grossing international movies in Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.