OSLO, Norway (AP) — American actress Sarah Jessica Parker says this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, the European Union, could serve as an example for the United States.

Parker praised the EU's role in pacifying Europe and uniting different cultures, noting that in the U.S., recent elections brought divisions to the surface.

Parker says although it "might be a controversial" decision to award the EU as it struggles with a financial crisis, the 27-nation bloc embodies ideals and is "a terrific blueprint for us."

Parker spoke to The Associated Press in Oslo before the Nobel Concert later Tuesday, which she will host with Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

The evening's artists include U.S. singer Jennifer Hudson, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, American R&B artist Ne-Yo and British soul singer Seal.