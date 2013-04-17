What does it take to make Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood list? Talent, naturally. Star power, of course. And lots and lots of personal style. The celebrities below not only enjoy fashion, they get it. Here are the stars who made Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood List this year:The Bold One: Mindy Kaling (actor, The Mindy Project)The Vintage Devotee: Erika Christensen (actor, Parenthood)The Edgy Beauty: Aisha Tyler (cohost, The Talk)The Guy's Guy: James Van Der Beek (actor, Don't Trust the B---- in Apt 23)The Minimalist: Kristen Bell (actor, House of Lies)The Subtle Siren: Chrissy Teigen (model)The Smooth Operator: Dule Hill (actor, Psych)The Playful Sweetheart: Casey Wilson (actor, Happy Endings)The Colorful Cutie: Ellie Kemper (actor, The Office)The Collector: Gabriel Mann (actor, Revenge)The Bold One: Hannah Simone (actor, New Girl)The Mixologist: Johnny Galecki (actor, The Big Bang Theory)The Accessories Ace: Sarah Chalke (actor, How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life))The Casual Cool Quartet: Rich Sommer, Jay R. Ferguson, Ben Feldman, and Aaron Staton (actors, Mad Men)And be sure to check out our Hot Hollywood gallery to learn their style secrets! Read the full story in the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands Friday, April 19.

