ATLANTA (AP) -- The stepson of hip-hop artist Usher has died, two weeks after he was critically injured in a boating accident.

Willie A. Watkins funeral home in Atlanta confirmed Saturday it is handling funeral arrangements for 11-year-old Kirk Glover. He was the son of Usher's ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/LEWGWa) that Kile died Saturday morning at a hospital.

The boy was run over July 6 by a personal watercraft on Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He had been hospitalized with a major brain injury. Lake Lanier is about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Before the accident, Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond, had been in a legal battle with his ex-wife arising from a custody fight over their two sons.